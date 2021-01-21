Funeral services for Clement “Clem” Paul Germain Alphonse Nadeau, 88, of Harker Heights will be at 1 p.m. Monday at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the Killeen Cemetery.
Mr. Nadeau died Jan. 17, 2021, in Temple.
Clem was born April 2, 1932, in Highgate Center, Vt., to Louis Arthur Nadeau and Imelda Meunier Nadeau.
He graduated from the University of Vermont, 1954, with a bachelor’s degree in Agriculture. While teaching at Stowe High School in Stowe, Vt., he met his wife of 53 years, Patricia “Patsy” Mae McIntyre. They were married in Stowe on Feb. 19, 1955.
Clem graduated with a master’s degree from American Technological University in the spring of 1976.
Clem traveled the world in the Army, serving for 20 years. He did tours in Germany, Okinawa, Korea, and Vietnam, as well as many stations around the U.S. During his 20-year military career, he received the Bronze Star Medal; Army Commendation Medal with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster; Army Service Ribbon; Overseas Service Ribbon with Numeral 2; Vietnam Service Medal with 4 Bronze Service Stars; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; Armed Forces Reserve Medal with 10 years device; Meritorious Service Medal; Meritorious Unit Commendation; Senior Army Aviator Badge.
He began his career in real estate in 1973, eventually becoming a broker and opening his own company, Nadeau Real Estate.
He was a prominent member of many societies — Daedalian, Otter-Caribou Association, Quiet Birdmen, Lambda Lota Fraternity, UVM Alumni, Knights of Columbus, VFW, American Legion, and DAV. He was on the board for the Home and Hope Shelter.
After Patsy’s death in 2008, Clem found new love in his second wife, Edna Stanley. They were married on June 20, 2015, and lived happily until Clem’s passing.
Clem was a lover of all things music and was happiest when playing guitar and singing. He never missed an opportunity to entertain by singing the country and gospel songs he loved. Most of all he loved to sing “You Are My Sunshine” with his children and grandchildren.
He was also an avid golfer and played in numerous regional and national tournaments, taking home many medals. He participated in the National Senior Games in 2013, taking second place.
Clem is preceded in death by his wife Patsy; his parents; his brothers, John Nadeau, Jake Nadeau, Gaston Nadeau, Bernard Nadeau; sisters, Madeleine Knisley, Clarice O’Brien, Cecile Gerry, and Theresa Sherwin; and his grandson, Brian Christopher Nadeau.
Clem is survived by his wife, Edna Stanley Nadeau of Harker Heights; his children, Kate Mathes and her husband Don of Harker Heights; Dr. Paula Jo Miller and her husband Jon of Bryan; Bart Nadeau and his wife Gena of Helotes; Caroline Roberts and her husband Dwain of Jefferson City, Mo., Helen Mathes and her husband Chad Meadows of Killeen, Susan Corkern and her husband Glynn of Knoxville, Tenn., Tom Nadeau and his wife Carol Anne of Clarksville, Tenn., and Peggy Nadeau of Georgetown; Edna’s children, Joyce Trower and her husband Ron of Harker Heights, and Ronnie Stanley of Austin; sister Marguerite McDurfee of California; his grandchildren, Donnie Mathes (April), Lucas Nadeau (Caylee), Selina Nadeau, Sterling Roberts (Rachel), Spencer Roberts (Addison), Micah Roberts, Annie Roberts, Patti Frankson (Erik), Michael Meadows (Danielle), Alex Corkern, Nikki (Tom) Scarborough, Maddie Corkern, Matthew Stephens (Shelby), Carter Stephens, Danny Stephens; and 10 great-grandchildren, as well as step-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
