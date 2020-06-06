Clementine Ming

Funeral services for Clementine Rosetta Ming, 86, of Killeen, will be at noon Thursday at Greater Vision Community Church in Killeen. A private family interment will be held at a later date.
The service will be live streamed at www.greatervisioncc.org and Greater Vision Community Church Facebook page.
Mrs. Ming died June 4, 2020, in Harker Heights.
She was born March 15, 1934, in Washington, D.C.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
A viewing will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the church.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
