Clifford Clay

A celebration of life will be held for retired Col. Clifford Donald Clay, 85, at 8:30 a.m. April 20 at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home. Mr. Clay died on April 7, 2021.
He was a true patriot, with the military being a large part in his life. He retired from the Army in 1987.
He was preceded by his parents; father, Roderick Work; mother, Marie Work; brother, Walter Jackson (Jack) Clay; his son, Donald Andrew Clay, who died at the age of 37, and his grandson, Donald Andrew Clay Jr. who died at the age of 15.
He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Ann Clay; brother, Fred Work (Bert); sister, Avery Nunn (Randy); brother, Rod Work (Patty); and brother, Joseph Joe Work. He leaves his daughters, Annette Larsen and husband Michael; Kimberly Santa Cruz and husband Anthony; son Christopher Clay and wife Jaclyn; daughter Patricia Bonham and husband Hayden; and by marriage his daughter Pam Williams and husband Nick; and son Ray Jessup and wife Denise; grandchildren Clifford, Jose, Nicholas, Maria, Justin, Brandon, Micheal, and Jacob, and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. April 19 at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
