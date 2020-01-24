Funeral services for retired Master Sgt. Clifford Dale Watson, 82, of Killeen, will be 11:30 a.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home Chapel in Killeen. Burial with military honors will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Watson died Jan. 17, 2020.
She was born Nov. 3, 1937, to Gus and Beulah Watson in Cave City, Arkansas.
Cliff played baseball and football in high school. He graduated from Monette High School in Monette, Arkansas, in 1956 and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1957.
In 1955, Cliff met Sherry Ann Hallett. They were married on June 28, 1959, in Central Baptist Church in Jonesboro, Arkansas. While stationed in Germany, Cliff and his wife welcomed their daughter, Stacie Leigh.
Cliff was a devoted husband as well as a devoted father — whenever the Cowboys would play, the whole family would be watching and rooting for them. He taught his daughter to fish as well as archery. He would play games like Operation and was known to take over her Spirograph on occasion.
He retired from the Army in 1987 and he and his wife traveled around the great state of Texas.
He worked at Killeen Propane from 1987 to 2003, when the business was sold. He was offered a job by Sledge Smith of Smith and Smith Propane and Hardware in 2003 and was the hardware propane manager until his death.
In 1989, his name was changed to “Poppy” when his first granddaughter, Stephanie Leigh, was born. His second granddaughter, Reba Ann, was born in 1997. He instructed them in the fine art of fishing, as well.
On Sept. 3, 2015, he became a great-grandfather to Rendetta Marie and on Oct. 16, 2017, his great-grandson Kirian was born. He was a devoted great-grandfather to these two, who proceeded to change his name from Poppy to Pop.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, daughter, two granddaughters, great-granddaughter and one great-grandson.
Cliff, or as his granddaughter Reba called him, Clifton, was a joy to his family and adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
