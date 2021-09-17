Funeral services for retired Staff Sgt. Clifford “Pete” F. Riendeau, Sr., 77, of Kempner will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church of Copperas Cove . Burial will follow at Henson Cemetery in Red Springs, Texas.
Mr. Riendeau died surround by family on Sept. 15, 2021. Clifford was born on May 6, 1944, in Putnam, Connecticut, to the Lionell and Evelyn Davaginon Riendeau.
He graduated from Putnam High School in 1962 and worked for the sheriff’s department before joining the United States Army in 1968. He retired in September of 1992.
The Army brought him to Central Texas, where he settled in Kempner. After his military retirement, he owned and operated his own business installing and servicing pools in Central Texas.
Clifford married Linda Burkhalter Hinds on Jan. 5, 2013.
Pete was an active member of First Baptist Church of Copperas Cove and enjoyed serving his church.
Clifford was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers; two sisters and his wife, Linda Riendeau.
Clifford is survived by his loving nieces and nephews and his extended family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the building fund at First Baptist Church of Copperas Cove.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Viss Family Funeral Home, 1614 S. FM 116, Copperas Cove.
Condolences may be left at www.VissFamilyFuneralHome.com
