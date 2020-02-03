Funeral services for retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Clinton Conners Jr., 63, of Temple, will be at noon on Friday at the First Church of God in Christ in Killeen.
Burial with full military honors will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Conners died on Jan. 24, 2020, in Georgetown.
He was born on June 12, 1956, in Houston.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of local arrangements.
