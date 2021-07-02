Services for Clyde S. Lisenby, 69, of Killeen will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at Rogers Cemetery in Rogers.
Mr. Lisenby died June 25, 2021.
He was born Sept. 26, 1951, in Donalsonville, Georgia.
Visitation will be at 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.