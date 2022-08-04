Cremation burial services for retired Sgt. 1st Class Clyde W. Kintigh, 88, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Kintigh died July 11, 2022. He was born January 15, 1934 in Montpelier, Ohio, to Cleo B. Kintigh and Edna L. Kintigh. He proudly served in the U.S. military for 26 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Gary Kintigh and Deane Kintigh; a sister, Carolyn Wortman.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Helga Kintigh; and daughter, Lorena Clark.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Joseph’s Social Ministries.
Affordable Cremation and Burial is in charge of arrangements.
