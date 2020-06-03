A funeral service for Cody Allen Reinhard, 19, of Harker Heights, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
A burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, in Nolanville.
Mr. Reinhard died May 31, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on May 15, 2001, in Temple, to Robert and Ginger (Nabors) Reinhard.
Cody began school and graduated Killeen ISD Early College High school with Honors and simultaneously earned his associate degree.
Cody was currently a sophomore at Texas A&M University-College Station in pursuit of his bachelor’s degree in Political Science, and currently served as an officer within the Texas A&M University Liberal Arts Student Council. Cody was currently an intern for Texas District 31 Congressman John Carter.
While in the Killeen ISD system, Cody was the recipient of the Presidential Academic Achievement Award in fifth grade; in middle school, Cody served as the press secretary and commissioner of the Youth Advisory Committee. He was a member of the National Junior Honor Society since middle school; was awarded first place in the History UIL competition of 2015 and sat as first chair trumpet player for the Central Texas All Region Band.
Cody’s Early College High School involved being a member of the Bell County Young Republicans in both high school and college and was a member of the National Honor Society.
Cody was a former scholarship recipient and current board member to the Washington Crossing Foundation in Bristol, Pennsylvania; a recent recipient from the East Bell County Aggie Mom’s Club; a two-time recipient from the Bell County Sheriff’s Memorial Foundation; and a scholarship recipient from the American Legion of Temple, Texas.
Cody was very active politically. He worked heavily on both the two-election campaigns for Sheriff Eddy Lange and District 54 Texas House of Representative Brad Buckley.
Cody had a weekly political blog with several subscribers and last week had one of his writings published as a letter to the editor in the American Spectator (an international distributed print and online company).
Cody is preceded in death by his grandmother, Betty Reinhard.
Survivors include his loving parents, Robert and Ginger Reinhard, and his sister, Casey Reinhard.
A visitation for Cody will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowersfuneralhome.com for the Reinhard family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.