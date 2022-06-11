Colleen Flicek

Funeral services for Colleen Weatherby Flicek, 56, of Kempner, will be held at noon Wednesday at Viss Family Funeral Home, 1614 S. FM 116, Copperas Cove. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Flicek died June 3, 2022, after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer.
She was born Oct. 8, 1965, in Alma, Mich., to parents Jack and Patricia Ellis Weatherby.
Colleen grew up in Alma, Mich., and graduated from Alma High School in 1983. She married Rodger Flicek on Feb. 18, 1989. They relocated to Fort Hood in 1996, where she worked for the Copperas Cove Independent School District for the past 21 years in the child nutrition department. She enjoyed knitting, playing golf, horses and traveling to antique fairs. Her passion was spending time with family and friends. Her ultimate enjoyment was her grandchildren.
Mrs. Flicek was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Alan and Gertrude Olsen; paternal grandparents, Albert and Theo Weatherby; and aunts Carol Crowley, Nola Tripp and Bona Michael.
Colleen is survived by her husband, Rodger Flicek; daughter, Cassandra Vargas and husband, Kenny, of Copperas Cove; son, Travis Flicek and wife, Ashley, of Kempner; parents, Patricia and Jack Weatherby of St. Louis, Mich.; sisters, Teresa Derry and husband, Jim, of Alma, Mich.; Melinda Fall and husband, Bob, of Alma, Mich. Colleen was also proud grandmother of five grandchildren, Ariyana, Jaksyn, Kara, Jaxson and Elle.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.VissFamilyFuneralHome.com.
