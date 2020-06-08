A funeral service for Collin Dakota Cortez, 22, of San Marcos, will be at 3 p.m. Thursday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton with Pastor H.K. Ballard officiating.
Mr. Cortez died June 3, 2020. He was born on Aug. 23, 1997, in Tyler, Texas, to Misty and Nick Cortez.
Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at Crotty Funeral Home.
