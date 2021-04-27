Collis Gates Jr.

Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.