Colonel Ralph C. Gauer, USA Retired
As in life, Ralph Gauer was surrounded by family as he quietly passed away and went to meet the Lord on June 3. He would say it was a Good Life, and he "had more fun than authorized."
Born and raised in Chicago, Mr. Gauer graduated from Loyola University Chicago and in June of 1958 joined the US Army. For the next thirty-one years, he served in worldwide assignments with conventional and special operations units in Panama, Central and South America, Vietnam and Korea, and in multiple faculty assignments at the US Army’s John F. Kennedy Center and School at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, culminating as Director of its School of International Studies. Mr. Gauer’s formal education includes a Master’s degree in Government from the University of Maryland and graduation from both the US Army War College and the National War College.
Colonel Gauer also served as the senior Staff Intelligence Officer for the 1st Cavalry Division and later of the III Corps, and as the Deputy C2, US/Republic of Korea Combined Forces Command in Korea. He was also privileged to command the 312th MI Battalion and the later the 504th MI Brigade, along with interim service as Chief of Staff of both the 1st Cavalry Division and later of III Corps, all at Fort Hood.
In January of 1990, Colonel Gauer took off his uniform, and retired. Soon after, he created RCG Media Services and for six years provided military and international affairs news products to commercial television broadcasters, acquired from throughout the US and from such distant places as Kuwait, East and West Europe, and Eastern and Western Russia, including Siberia and Mongolia.
In January, 1997, Colonel Gauer left television to begin twenty years in Austin, first on the staff of State Senator Troy Fraser, and then as Vice Chair of the Texas Military Preparedness Commission before returning to Senator Fraser’s staff to continue his focus on the business, veterans' and national defense issues most directly affecting Central Texas.
In January of 2017, Colonel Gauer retired again, although he remained engaged on issues important to America’s Army, our active or retired military, their Families and the communities that surround and support our military.
A long-time Association of the US Army (AUSA) activist, Colonel Gauer served as the Chapter’s local President, as Texas State President, as Fourth Region President and as a member of the association’s national leadership team.
Although the recipient of numerous military awards and decorations (including the Legion of Merit and the Bronze Star), Colonel Gauer was most proud of those received since leaving active service - including the Good Soldier Foundation’s Spirit of America Medal (1994), the Armed Services YMCA Volunteer Excellence Award (1996), the American Institute for Public Service’s prestigious Jefferson Award for Public Service (2004) and, along with his wife, Mary, the Fort Hood Good Neighbor designation (2008) and the Kern-Cox Founders Award (2018).
Colonel Gauer is survived by his wife, Mary, and three children: a son, Ralph Jr. now with Texas A&M University-Central Texas, his wife, artist Karen Carr of Silver City, NM, and their daughter, Katherine Joanna, her husband Rick, and Colonel Gauer's great-granddaughter, Isla, of Belen, New Mexico; a son, Todd, a space flight engineer in Houston; and a daughter, Laura, a recently retired pharmaceutical research scientist and now a nursing student at Central Texas College. Colonel Gauer is also preceded in death by a beloved son, Joseph August Gauer III.
Colonel Gauer’s life will be celebrated at a visitation and Mass at Saint Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights. Interment will follow at the Central Texas Veterans’ Cemetery. Arrangements for these events are pending.
