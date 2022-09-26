Funeral services for Conn J. Tatum, 81, of Davilla will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Temple. Burial will follow at Lilac Cemetery in Thorndale.
Mr. Tatum died on Sept 22, 2022. He was born July 2, 1941, in Bryan.
