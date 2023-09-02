Funeral services for Conner Thomas Haun, 17, of Salado, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Harker Heights Methodist Church located at 208 W. Cardinal Lane Harker Heights.
Conner died Aug. 24, 2023.
Updated: September 3, 2023 @ 1:37 am
He was born April 4, 2006.
Conner spent most of his education at Central Texas Christian School of Temple, attended Salado High School for two years, and Florence High School for his senior year.
Conner started pursuing his dreams to be a Porche mechanic and shop owner by getting his first job at Don Ringler Toyota as a lube tech over the summer. Conner loved many things in life: His family, his friends, food, hunting, fishing and fast cars. He lived life with humor and love in his heart. This past summer Conner defined who God created him to be: A strong and loving man!
Conner was preceded in death by his mother, Robin Boniface; grandparents, John L. and Darlene (Dee Dee) Haun and Billy Mac Allman; and great-grandparents, John & Kate Haun and Thomas & Levada Gallaway.
He is survived by his parents, John T and Maria Haun; brothers, Caleb Michael Grant and Bryant Whalen; his sisters, Faithlynn Marie and Melissa Kate Haun; his grandparents, Mike Boniface and Iris Trouche; his uncles, Justin (Carol) Haun, Johnny (Laura) Haun, Jeff Allman, Marty Allman and Mark Allman; and his cousins, Jensen & Baker Haun, Hannah & Cade Young with Eloise and Shep, Hunter Haun and Nathan Allman.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Conners Memorial Fund for Discovery Programs in Austin at https://donorbox.org/conner-haun-memorial-fund.
