Services for Connie Green Jr., 60, of Killeen will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Cameron Grove Baptist Church in Cameron, Texas.
Mr. Green died on Dec. 29, 2021. He was born on July 14, 1961, to Connie and Gussie Green Jr. in Cameron.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple, which is in charge of arrangements.
