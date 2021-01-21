Services for Connie Jo Higginbotham, 68, will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 13, at Wildwood Baptist Church in Temple.
Ms. Higginbotham died Jan. 13, 2021, at home. She was born Nov. 4, 1952, in Killeen.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.
Memorial donations may be made to Wildwood Baptist Church.
