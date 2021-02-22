A funeral service for retired Sgt. 1st Class Connie Lee Bratcher Jr., 78, of Copperas Cove, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church in Copperas Cove. Burial with military honors will follow the service at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Bratcher died Feb. 13, 2021, in Killeen. He was born June 26, 1942, in Columbus, Texas.
The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
