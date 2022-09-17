Graveside services for Connie Lynn Finley, 73, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Ms. Finley died Sept. 11, 2022. She was born on June 19, 1949, to William Lewis Davis and Jewell Spears Davis in Bluefield, W. Va.
She was raised and attended school in Montgomery, W. Va. Connie joined the Army and went to flight control school in Fort Rucker, Ala. She lost part of her hearing and needed to go into a different field.
Connie went into cooking at Fort Ord, Calif., at which time she met Al. She met and married Altus Finley on March 1, 1975, at the 5th Street Chapel at Fort Ord. Both being in the military they journeyed to Fort Knox, Ky., for three years and then on to Göppingen, Germany, for three years and cooked on base. Connie and Al’s final tour was to Fort Carson, Colorado, and they were there for three and a half years until their retirement from the Army. Connie was in the Army a total of 10 years. Connie and Al moved to California to Al’s hometown Chowchilla. Connie was a security guard.
Later she devoted herself to being a housewife. Her hobbies were fishing, and causing headaches for Sue’s kids.
She was hard and soft on them at the same time. She was good at keeping in contact with her siblings. Connie loved her family a lot and will be missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Jewell Davis; her siblings, Marlene, Bruce Allen, Vanessa, and Victoria.
She is survived by her husband, Altus Cleo Finley; her twin brother Donnie; her sister Alyce and she is blessed with numerous nieces and nephews.
Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
