Connie Taylor

Graveside Services for Connie LaJuan Taylor, 71, of Belton, will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Taylor died Oct. 12, 2020 in Austin.
She was born Sept. 8, 1949, in Gatesville to Gilbert Andrew and Bess Lee (Webb) Wise,
Connie worked as a coordinator for Bell County since 1984 and retired in 2018. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and a best friend to many. She loved her family and spending time with them. She will be dearly missed by everyone. Before her health began to fail, Connie enjoyed working with ceramics, doing crafts and keeping fresh flowers on the graves of her loved ones.
Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by her father, her husband, Bobby Wayne Taylor in 2007, her son, Waylon Taylor in 2010, and her brother, Danny Wise in 2020.
Survivors include son, Kevin Taylor; grandchildren, Sydney Taylor and Cole Taylor; mother, Bessie Lee Wise; brother, Jack Wise; and a host of other family and close friends.
Visitation is from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
