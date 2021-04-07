Conrad A. Novack
Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Conrad A. Novack, 80, died April 3, 2021 in Killeen, Texas. Novack was born 19 December 1940 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, the son of Edward J. and Regina M. Novack. He was a retired Army officer and teacher who touched and guided the lives of many in his careers dedicated to public service.
Following his graduation from high school in Dearborn, Michigan in 1958, he attended Eastern Michigan University. Upon completion of his undergraduate studies with the award of a bachelor science degree (Distinguished Military Graduate), he accepted a commission in the United States Army as a Second Lieutenant. Serving from 1963 to 1984, Novack retired at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. During his Army career, he served in a variety of command and staff positions with tactical combat units, Army service schools, and Army research and development organizations. He is a combat veteran of the Vietnam War, having served with the Fourth Infantry Division in the Central Highlands of Vietnam. His military awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit Medal, the Bronze Star Medal with cluster (signifies two awards), the Air Medal with seven oak leaf clusters (signifies eight awards), the Joint Service Commendation Medal, the Army Commendation Medal with to oak leaf clusters (signifies three awards), the National Defense Service Medal , the Vietnam Service Medal with three bronze campaign stars, the Army Service Medal, the Overseas Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters (signifies three wards), the Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with palm (unit award), the Republic of Vietnam Civic Action Honor Medal with palm (unit award), the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Army Air Crewman Badge, and Expert Marksman Badge with pistol, rifle, and flamethrower bars.
Following his retirement from active military duty in 1984 Colonel Novack took a position as a teacher at Nolan Middle School in Killeen, Texas. From 1984 through 2006 he taught seventh grade science, and also served in positions as grade level chairman, academic team chairman, and member of the site based decision making committee, as well as serving on curriculum development, textbook selection, and district science fair committees. He was inducted into and biographed in Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers in 1992, 1994, and 2000. He was further inducted into and biographed in The National Honor Roll of America’s Teachers in 2006, and he was selected as the Killeen Rotary Club teacher of the Year for 2006. Following his retirement from teaching, he was included in Strathmore’s Whos’ Who Registry of Respected Professional American Men and Women of America. In 2007, he was accepted for inclusion in Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide, and was accepted again in 2008 and 2009.
During His life, Novack participated in the Boy Scouts of America, rising to the rank of Eagle Scout, continuing further activities as an adult scout leader in various locations during his Army career. His membership in organizations included Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity, the Association of the United States Army, the Military Officers’ Association of America (Life Member), the United States Army Infantry Association, the American Defense Preparedness Association, the Texas Classroom Teachers Association, the National Rifle Association (Benefactor Life Member), US Concealed Carry Association (Platinum Life Member), the Texas State Rifle Association (Life Member), the Law Enforcement Alliance of America (Life Member), the Killeen Police Department Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, the National Association for Gun rights, and the Association of Mature American Citizens.
Novack was preceded in death by his parents, Edward J. and Regina M. Novack. He is survived by his wife, the former Bonnie Hickman of Killeen; a sister Jane C. Sweeney of White Lake, Michigan; a son, Barrett Novack of Manor; a son, LTC (retired) Edward Novack of Kailua, Hawaii; a son Conrad Novack Jr. of Cincinnati, Ohio; a stepson, Shawn Skirvin of San Antonio; a stepson, Edward Skirvin of Kuwait City; a stepson, glen Skirvin of El Paso; and a stepdaughter Shanti Thapa Farrington of Harker Heights. His grandchildren include Taylor Novack of Dallas; Kainani and Kekoa Novack of Kailua, Hawaii; Vaughan and Ashton Skirvin of San Antonio, Alec and Adam Skirvin of Harker Heights, Athena Skirvin of Kuwait city; David Robles, Rene Ordonez, Moises Ordonez and Joshua Ordonez of El Paso, and Dillion and Madison Farrington of Harker Heights. He also has eight great grandchildren.
Visitation will be on April 8, from 6pm-8pm; Funeral Service will be on April 9 at 11am, both at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home with interment to follow at Killeen Memorial Park. Arrangements are being handled by Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to the National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action.
