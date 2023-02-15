Visitation for Corine Hill, 80, of Copperas Cove, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Mrs. Hill died Feb. 5, 2023, in her sleep at home.
Updated: February 15, 2023 @ 9:01 pm
She was born April 14, 1942, in Ellerslie, Georgia.
Corine Goodwin Hill, also known as “Bay,” was the eighth of 11 children born to Lonnie and Bessie Howard Goodwin.
In 1965, she met her future husband, Milton Hill, at church. Their union resulted in four children: Blender Hill, Stan Hill (Linda), Ann Hill-May, and Kenny Hill (Kimberly); one granddaughter, Jasmine May; and a great-grandson, Ezekiel “Zeke” Sanders. Milton and Corine were married 30 years before his death in 1993.
Corine was known for her green thumb; she could take a single leaf from a plant and grow an entire tree. She lived her life to the fullest and enjoyed spending time with her family.
For the past two years, one of her biggest joys in life was to get down on the floor and play cars with her 4-year-old great-grandson Zeke, who would ask “are you too heavy?” as she used her hands to push up off of the floor.
The family asks for prayers and support as they celebrate her. They will continue to mourn her presence until they see her again.
The family would like to share a Bible verse in honor of Corine: “We are confident, I say, and willing rather be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord.” 2 Corinthians 5:8 KJV.
Mrs. Hill was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie and Bessie Goodwin; her husband, Milton; brothers Ozie, Lonnie Jr., Bennie and Henry; and sisters Sallie, Alma and Clora.
She is survived by her siblings, Nellie Senior and Jefferson Goodwin, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
