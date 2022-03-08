Memorial services for Corliss “Ike” Eicher, 84, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Inurnment with military honors will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Eicher died on Feb. 14, 2022.
He was the first of four children born to Eva and J.C. Eicher. He grew up in Ithaca, Mich.
In 1958, he married the love of his life, Kathleen “Kathy” Schnepp. Together, they raised four children. Mr. Eicher retired from the U.S. Army in 1980 after 23 years of service. His overseas assignments included South Korea, Vietnam and two tours in West Germany. He then worked for the City of Killeen, and he earned a B.S. in Criminal Justice from the American Technological University. After retiring from the City of Killeen, he worked at Anderson and Clear Creek Golf Courses where he also enjoyed playing golf with friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Kathy Eicher in 2013.
He is survived by daughter Pamela and husband Kevin Szolga of Oceanside, Calif.; son Mark and wife Sally Eicher of Ashville, N.Y.; daughter Michelle and husband Bradley Perrin of Peoria, Ariz.; son Eric and wife Monica Eicher of Goldthwaite; grandchildren, Kathryn and Andrea John of Oceanside; Matthew and Micah Perrin of Peoria; Cheyenne Gifford of San Angelo; Lorissa Young of San Angelo; and Sean Eicher of Goldthwaite; great-granddaughters, Tori John and Alyssa Liske of Oceanside; Emma and Addison Gifford of San Angelo.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowersfuneralhome.com for the Eicher family.
