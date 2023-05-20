A funeral Mass for Country Ray Salquist, 55, of Kempner, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Family Catholic Church in Copperas Cove. He will be buried in the family plot in Spooner, Wisconsin, at a later date.
Mr. Salquist died May 14, 2023, surrounded by his family.
He was born March 31, 1968, in Grand Forks, North Dakota, to Terry Salquist and Shirley Rossman Salquist.
Country grew up and attended school in Schertz, Copperas Cove, and Spooner, Wisconsin.
He graduated from commercial diving school in Houston in 1993 and worked off the Texas and Louisiana coasts in the Gulf of Mexico as a commercial diver for 21 years. Country attended truck driving school in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, before driving cross-country and locally, and finally hauling milk in Spooner until December 2022.
Country enjoyed many outdoor activities such as kayak fishing in Louisiana and Wisconsin, as well as boating and motorcycle riding. He enjoyed and loved his numerous friends and treasured family gatherings. Most recently he enjoyed taking his dog Rocky to dog parks and to his favorite swimming hole at home in Wisconsin.
He unapologetically lived life with the throttle wide open. He viewed the world clearly through an old-school lens unfiltered by the “correctness” expected in American life today. He was also wise enough to live an uncomplicated life, free to pursue his many passions like family, friends and fishing. A unique and enchanting personality, Country connected in a personal way with just about everyone that was fortunate enough to meet him.
Mr. Salquist was preceded in death by his father, Terry; stepfather, Chuck Nagle; uncle, Brad; uncle, Lyle; aunt, Jill; sister, Belinda and brother-in-law, James; brother, Mike; and niece, Kassidi.
He is survived by his mother, Shirley Nagle; brothers, Eric Salquist, Jim and Jeff Nagle; sister, Debbie Sharp; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and his beloved dog, Rocky.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Neal Rosenberg, in care of Gov. Tommy G. Thompson Hatchery, 951 West Maple Street, Spooner, Wisconsin or to the American Cancer Society.
Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
