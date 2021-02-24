Celebration of life services for Courtney Hicks will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Bountiful New Life Church of God in Christ, 115 East Avenue E, Copperas Cove, with Bishop LaDell Thomas Jr. officiating.
Mr. Hicks died Feb. 13, 2021.
Courtney was a military dependent who had the pleasure of attending schools in different states and countries. He graduated from Texas A&M University in 2015 with a BS in computer science systems, minoring in business.
In the gaming community Courtney was respected and known as “Glen Co Co”.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his fathers, Soloman Hicks and Charles Anderson Sr.; his mother, Theresa Anderson; his grandmother granny, Annie Crump; and his brothers, Damien Anderson and Charles Anderson, Jr. He also leaves a host of relatives and friends.
