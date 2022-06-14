A memorial service for Coy Caleb Morris, 21, of Killeen, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Morris died June 13, 2022, from injuries sustained when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle driven by a drunk driver.\
He was born on Sept. 24, 2000, in Odessa to parents Chester Coy Morris and Sonya Leigh Lackey.
Coy grew up traveling the great state of Texas but eventually decided to settle in Killeen with the love of his life for the past six years, Ashley Toth. Together Coy and Ashley built a life and he made a career for himself as a contractor in the Killeen area.
Coy loved motorcycles and being outdoors. He had a very humble and kind soul, and the heart of a lion. Ashley and his family meant everything to Coy; when he walked into the room, the loving and charismatic impression he gave was infectious to those around him.
Coy died doing what he loved, riding his motorcycle with the love of his life. Although his life was tragically and senselessly cut short by the choices of another person, the love he had for his family, and the love he had for his fellow human beings will be the lasting legacy that he will leave for generations to come.
Survivors include his mother, Sonya Lewis (Mike) of Odessa; father, Coy Morris (Donna) of Odessa; brother Keith Baird of San Angelo, sister Kayleigh Swann of Commerce, brother Cade Morris of Odessa, sister Destiny Morris of Briggs, brother Oran Morris of Briggs, brother Sollie Morris of Odessa, and sister Marvel Morris of Odessa; sisters Angela Taylor, Destiny Taylor, Ruthie Taylor and brother Tristan Taylor of Quinlan. Also surviving are his maternal grandfather, Christopher Lackey (Julie) of Coos Bay, Oregon; maternal grandmother Gwen Lackey of Odessa; paternal grandfather Chester Morris of Abilene; paternal grandmother Teresa Morris of Spicewood; great-grandmother Sandy Thompson; niece Jailynn Abigail of Commerce; nephew Zechariah Coby of Odessa, nephew Dylan Marcus; and sisters-in-law Joanne Baird and Zori Morris of Odessa. He also leaves numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
The funeral home is in charge of arrangements.
