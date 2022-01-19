CSM Alverio Roldán
Funeral services for retired Command Sergeant Major José Alverio Roldán will be at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Harker Heights, Texas, at 11:00 a.m., January 21; followed by internment with full military honors at the Killeen Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.
CSM Alverio Roldán, born on June 7, 1930, in San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico, passed away on the morning of December 26, 2021, at the age of 91, in his home in San Angelo, Texas, after fighting his last and most difficult battle.
CSM Alverio Roldán was a professional soldier who served 30 years in the U.S. Army. During his military career, among his many assignments, he completed two combat tours of duty in the Republic of South Vietnam (1969 and 1970). He also served a combat tour during the Korean Conflict as a member of the famous U.S. Army 65th Infantry Regiment, a unit composed almost exclusively of Puerto Rican soldiers, forever known as the “Borinqueneers”. His final duty station was at Fort Hood, Texas.
CSM Alverio Roldán was the recipient of the Congressional Gold Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal (9th Award), National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal (with 1 Bronze and 1 Silver Star), Combat Infantry Badge, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Ribbon, Pistol Expert Badge, and the Drill Sergeant ID Badge. Additionally, for his service in the Korean conflict, he was inducted into the Veterans Memorial Museum in San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico. He was the co-honoree of that museum during the Veterans Day ceremony in November 2021.
After his military retirement, CSM Alverio Roldán obtained a Bachelor of Science in Rehabilitation and Social Work and a masters in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Rehabilitation and Social Work. He also became a real estate broker. José was a member of the Alpha Phi Sigma National Society.
“Pepe”, as he was commonly known, was a magnificent husband, father, grandfather and friend, who was loved by many and known for his infectious smile and “gentle giant” spirit. Surely, he will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him. José is now rejoicing in Heaven
alongside his wife Lolita, his parents Floro Alverio and Benedicta Roldán, his siblings Rafaela, Carmen Teresa, and Florito; and many other family members and friends. He is survived by his sons Nelson and Erick, daughter Lisette, six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
