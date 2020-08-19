Funeral services for Culbertson Johnson, 96, of Killeen, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mr. Johnson died Aug. 9, 2020, in Killeen.
He was born Jan. 5, 1924, in Crockett, to Charles Johnson and Arlene Hamilton as their eldest son.
As a young child, Culbertson was raised around his grandmother in Crockett before moving with his parents and sibling to Fort Worth.
As a young man, Culbertson worked on the railroad for several years prior to moving to California. After a few years in California, he was drafted into the United States Army.
In 1943, Mr. Johnson was drafted and immediately served to protect our country during World War II. His tours of service included World War II, Vietnam and Korea. He was proud of his military service and wore his veteran attire with pride.
Some of his awards in the service included Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct, Vietnam Service Medal with four Bronze Service Stars and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. While the military may have taken him around the world, he retired in his home state of Texas.
After 27 years of service, Mr. Johnson retired in 1970 at his last duty station of Fort Hood. After the military, he worked for Texas Power and Light for almost 20 years. He also worked for Killeen Independent School District for several years before retiring.
Culbertson and his late wife, Lillian Rogers, married July 2, 1973. They were together for 30 years prior to God calling her home in 2004. While the two shared no biological children, they enjoyed being active in the lives of their god-children.
Mr. Johnson joined his wife as a member of Anderson Chapel A.M.E. Church in the early ’70s. Within the church, he served on the Usher Board and as a Trustee. Mr. Johnson took his roles within the church seriously and could be relied upon to carry out his task and fill in for others as needed. He was active in the church as well as the community.
Mr. Johnson was also a member of the VFW Post 9191. He enjoyed long walks and continued to walk daily until taking ill in 2012.
Mr. Johnson spent the last years of his life visiting some of his earlier duty stations where he lived with his god-daughter, Karshina Houston and her family. The family enjoyed hearing stories of his military career at Fort Bliss and Camp Drum along with the various war stories.
While he will be dearly missed, his love will live on in those whose lives he touched.
Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his wife Lillian (Rogers) Johnson; brother Jesse Lee Johnson; niece Melodie Johnson; and daughter Marjorie Faye Johnson.
Survivors include god-children and family Karshina King-Houston (Donald), Dylan King Darren King-Edmonds and Deniya Houston; his nieces Jessica Arlene West, Layvette Howard, Melissa West, Teena Farrell, Raven Farrell and Jessanna West; nephews John West, Jesse West, Sherman West, Barry Criswell, EJ Farrell and Jesse West Jr.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
