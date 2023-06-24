Memorial services for Curtis Gene Berger, 84, of Mentz, will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Henneke Funeral Home in Columbus, Texas, with Pastor Alan Kethan officiating. Burial will be held at Zoar Lutheran Cemetery in Mentz.
Mr. Berger died June 18, 2023.
He was born Feb. 28, 1939, to Emmett and Hattie (Glueck) Berger in Sealy.
Curtis worked with his father at the saw mill and the farm while in high school. After graduation, he proudly served as a helicopter pilot in the U.S. Army for 24 years, including two tours in Vietnam. After retirement from the Army, he joined PHI, first in Louisiana, then in Galveston until 2015.
Curtis married Bobbie Howard on May 4, 1968, and together they had seven children and resided in Mentz for the last 30-plus years. Curtis loved nothing more than cooking for and being surrounded by his family.
Mr. Berger is preceded in death by his wife Bobbie Berger, son Robert Berger, and his parents Emmett and Hattie Berger.
Curtis is survived by his sister Earline Drumm (Leonard) of Mentz; daughter Barbara Blankenship (David) of Alleyton; son Mark Berger (Gloria) of Corpus Christi; daughter Sandy Mosley (Barry) of Columbus; daughter Susan Faucett of Killeen; son Jody Berger (Carol) of Harker Heights; daughter Amy Millsap (James) of Harker Heights; 17 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Family will receive friends on Monday, June 26, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., with a memorial
Memorials are suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 267, Columbus, TX 78934.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.