Funeral services for Curtis Lee Shed Sr., 79, of Lane City, will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home.
Military Honors will be provided by members of the American Legion Post 84 and VFW Post 4474 of Wharton. Burial will be at a later date in the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Shed died on Jan. 1, 2023, at a Richmond hospital following a brief illness. He was born on July 19, 1943, in Kileen to the late Henry Edward and Beatrice Bell Shed.
Curtis was raised in the Killeen area and attended school there. He married Linda Kay Lackey on Oct. 15, 1965, in Arkansas.
He served our country proudly in the United States Marine Corps, serving over 20 years and obtaining the rank of gunnery sergeant. During his time in the Marine Corps he earned a Purple Heart.
He was a primary marksmanship instructor (PMI) for many years. Curtis also worked at NALCO Chemical for several years.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and was on the United States Marine Corps fast-pitch softball team. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Curtis Lee Shed Jr.; granddaughter, Elena Shed; sister, Dee Koehler; and brothers, Hubert Shed and David Shed.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda “Kay” Shed of Lane City; his children, Sherri Shed of Copperas Cove, Christi Mejorado and husband, Ray of Wharton, Susan Vallejo and husband, Carlos of Lake Jackson, son, Russell Shed and wife, Grace of Sweeny, sister, Geraldine Englehardt, brothers, Jimmy Shed and Eugene Shed, brother-in-law Gerald Lackey and his wife Sondra, sisters-in-law Carol Adams, Karen Lackey; 18 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service.
Wharton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.