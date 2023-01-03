Curtis Lee Shed Sr.

Curtis Lee Shed Sr.

Funeral services for Curtis Lee Shed Sr., 79, of Lane City, will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home.

Military Honors will be provided by members of the American Legion Post 84 and VFW Post 4474 of Wharton. Burial will be at a later date in the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.

