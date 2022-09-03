Funeral services for Curtis Vaughn Manning, 95, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Eastside Baptist Church, 1202 Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Copperas Cove. Burial will follow at the Copperas Cove City Cemetery.
Mr. Manning died Aug. 29, 2022, in Lampasas after a full life.
He was born Sept. 25, 1926, in Pearl to Robert and Mildred Manning. Upon graduation from Pearl High School, Curtis worked at Brown Ship Yard as a Machinist Apprentice. In the fall of 1944, Curtis enrolled in Tarleton Agricultural College in Stephenville. After his induction into the Army, he served in Leyte and Guam with the 93rd Bomb Squadron. After being honorably discharged in November 1946 he enrolled in Southern Methodist University. While in Dallas he met Joyce Mueller, who was finishing her clinical for her registered nursing degree. It is interesting that they met in Dallas after having grown up about 10 miles from each other in Coryell County. They were married in Waco in 1949. Together they raised four children; Jay, Pam, Kim, and Jeff.
While working as a plumber in Dallas, Curtis decided to build a house to sell. After working in several locations, including Beaumont and Waco, in 1950, Curtis and Joyce decided to settle in Copperas Cove. This was the beginning of a life-long adventure involving various businesses including plumbing, motels, restaurant, automotive service center, land development, and residential building and management.
In his early 20s, Curtis came to know the Lord. He pondered the Word of God as he worked through life. His often-quoted verse is found in Proverbs 3:5 & 6, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths.” Curtis involved himself in organized service both at First Baptist and Eastside Baptist as a Deacon, Bible Teacher, and Trustee, and worked to maintain the facilities.
Mr. Manning was preceded in death by his father, Robert Manning; his mother, Mildred Manning; a younger brother, Bobby Manning; and son-in-law, Pat Rox.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Joyce; four children, Jay (Joan) Manning of Copperas Cove, Pam Rox of Citrus Springs, Fla., Kim (Sam) Weber of Highland Haven, and Jeff (Christal) Manning of Leander; ten grandchildren, Aimee Coleman, Jason Manning, Josh Rox, Matthew Sparks, Jonathan Manning, Nathan Sparks, Daniel Sparks, Will Rox, Julie Reneau, and Jade Manning; 14 great-grandchildren; cousin, Linda Kay Comer; and many other beloved relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
