Burial services for Curtis Warren Mankin, 76, of Garland, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Center Lake Cemetery in Holland, Texas.
Mr. Mankin died Nov. 20, 2021. He was born June 26, 1945, in Winslow, Ariz., to Joseph and Bessie Mankin.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include two sons and a brother.
