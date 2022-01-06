Services for Cutter Lane Avila, 6 weeks, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home Chapel in Temple. Burial will follow at Hope Lutheran Cemetery of Buckholts, Texas.
Cutter Avila died Dec. 30, 2021, in Dallas. He was born Nov. 15, 2021, to Jon Avila and Kaylee Blair in Dallas.
Visitation will be held one hour before the service in the Kaverly Chapel.
