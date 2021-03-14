Cynthia Kay Payne
Cynthia was a wonderful woman that was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished. She was an educator, held an admiration of Native American culture and was a serious NASCAR enthusiast. She was an amazing daughter, loving sister to five brothers (who she made each feel they were her favorite), and adored by her sisters-inlaw, nieces, and nephews.
Cynthia Kay Payne’s story began on September 8, 1950 in Shamrock, Texas. She was the first-born child to Joyce and Stanley Payne. With the good fortune of growing up in a military family, she had the unique experience of spending her childhood in Italy, Germany, Texas, and California.
A life-long learner, she graduated in 1969 from Seaside High School, in Seaside, California. She went on to earn a bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from North Texas State University. Dedicating her talents to expanding young minds, she began her teaching career in Harlingen, Texas, and later moved home to Killeen, Texas, where she taught hundreds of lucky elementary school students in the Killeen Independent School District.
Cynthia lived a wonderfully full life. For years, she enjoyed a Tuesday IHOP lunch gathering with a dedicated group of close friends and was always an avid reader. She seldom missed a televised stock car race and made a number of trips to attend cultural powwows throughout her life. Also, Cynthia loved to be in the Texas Hill Country. She spent many days admiring nature, marveling at the beauty of the wildflowers.
Family was Cynthia’s greatest joy. With family by her side in Temple, Texas, Cynthia peacefully went home to be with her Lord on January 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her cherished mother, Joyce Payne. Loved ones who will dearly miss Cynthia include her father, Stanley Payne, of Georgetown, Texas; five brothers: Stan Payne of Georgetown, Texas, and wife Mary; Gary Payne of Killeen, Texas; Randy Payne of Iola, Texas, and wife Kathy; Alan Payne of Queen Creek, Arizona, and wife Debbie; and David Payne of Cedar Park, Texas, and wife Gretchen; seven nephews; four nieces; two great nephews; six great nieces; and many other family members and friends. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 20th , 2:00 pm, at Central Christian Church, 1301 Trimmier Road, Killeen, Texas 76541.
In honor of her memory, please consider donating in Cynthia’s name to the American Indian College Fund https://collegefund.org.
