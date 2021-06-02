Services for Da’Quriyae Da’Vajnae Hodges (Boosie), 11, of Killeen will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. James United Methodist Church in Temple.
Burial will follow at Temple Gardens of Memory.
Ms. Hodges died May 23, 2021, in Milam County.
She was born March 18, 2010, in Temple.
Visitation is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
