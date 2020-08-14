A memorial service for Dade Michael Neujahr, 23, of Killeen, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Viss Family Funeral Home, formerly Scott’s Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Mr. Neujahr died Aug. 12, 2020, from an auto accident.
He was born Oct. 15, 1996, in Macomb, Ill., to Michael and Amy-Jo Bush Neujahr.
He attended school at Ellison High School, where he was involved in ROTC. Dade had a big heart, always looking to help and defend all those around him.
Survivors include a son, Felix Damian Rodriguez; his mother, Amy-Jo Neujahr and husband, Chris Mendoza Jr.; father, Michael Neujahr and fiancé, Mandy Jimenez; sister, Ashley Neujahr; brother, Christopher Mendoza III; grandparents, David and Patricia Bush, Jim and Carolyn Reese; and great-grandparents, Ralph and Betty Tambaro.
Condolences can be left at vissfamilyfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe account has been set up to establish a trust for Dade’s son, Felix.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.