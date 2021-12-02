Dale Anthony Tatro, Jr.
(Known to everyone as DJ)
6/30/83 to 7/22/2019
He was killed in a hit and run, walking home from Nolanville, Texas. He was a loving son, brother, father, and uncle.
DJ is missed deeply and he was loved and cared for by everyone he met or knew.
He left behind parents, Sonya Rich-Brend and Chris Brend; brothers, Steven Statzel and Justin Johns; sister, Misty Rich; nieces, Peyton Rich, Riley Rich and Allie Rich; nephews, Liam Rich, Nathan Rich, and Reyden Rich; son, Nathan Christopher Tatro; daughters, Tanya, Camille, Cheyenne, Aubrey, and Shawnee Tatro; aunts, Kelly Rich Chewning and Sheilah Callaway; uncle, Allen Joe Hiatt; cousins, Tyler O’Quinn, Ryan O’Quinn, Joshua Chewning, Chase Chewning, Zackary Dowling, Kristina Dowling, Tiffany Coates, Chris Weist, Kellen Weist, Cassidy Walker, Jason Walker, and Edwin Walker, Jr. There are many Native American family members from Cherokee and Chippewa tribes.
In meeting him, are grandparents, James and Betty Rich; brother, Nathan Lee Tatro; niece, Alyssa Ranard; aunt, Shelley Ellis; uncles, John Callaway, Mike Callaway, and Edwin Bubba Walker.
A Native American Service is pending at this time. Contact his mother for details @ 254-577-5100.
