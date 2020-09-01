Funeral services for Dale R. Shultz, 62, of Copperas Cove will be held at 1 p.m. today at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. Burial will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Shultz died Aug. 29, 2020, at Baylor Scott & White Memorial Hospital.
He was born July 3, 1958, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Nelson and Stephanie Campbell Shultz.
He graduated from Wayne High School in 1976. Dale was a ROTC graduate from Cumberland College in 1980. He then joined the United States Army and served for 12 years. He was an Army aviator and loved to fly. While stationed at Fort Hood in Killeen, he met Renate Beer Murphree, the love of his life. They married Sept. 1, 1989, at the Main Post Chapel. While serving he also received his master’s degree from the University of Oklahoma. Dale was in the Reserves for another eight years to complete his 20 years of service. Dale worked a number of places before retiring in 2020 as the Director of Corporate Compliance at Baylor Scott & White. In his spare time, he enjoyed the gun range and working on his model trains. Dale loved his family and especially took pride in caring for his wife, Renate.
Survivors include his wife, Renate; children, Robert Murphree, Chris Murphree, Lester Murphree and wife, Rachel, Tommy Murphree and wife, Alissa; brother, Glenn Shultz and wife, Navonne; sister, Dianna Shultz; and seven grandchildren and one great-grandson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Disabled American Veterans.
The family would like to thank the staff at Baylor Scott & White for their love and care during Dale’s illness.
Offer condolences at vissfamilyfuneralhome.com.
