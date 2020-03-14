Funeral services for Dalton Breaux, 94, of Killeen, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, followed by committal service with full military honors at 1 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Breaux died March 11, 2020.
He was born July 25, 1925, in Lafayette, Louisiana, to Valarien and Leona Breaux.
He lived in Killeen since 1951. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. After retiring from the U.S. Army in 1969, after 26 years of service, he had a second career with the Killeen Independent School District as a Junior ROTC instructor for 19 years.
He was a member of the Association of the U.S. Army, a lifetime member of Disabled American Veterans Chapter W.R. Hold 147, the Veterans of Foreign Way Post 9191, and the Knights of Columbus (3rd and 4th Degree). He served in the capacity of deputy grand dnight and faithful admiral in the Knights of Columbus.
Survivors include his loving wife of 70 years, Ida (Benoit) Breaux; his two daughters, Gloria Robinson and her husband, Steve, and Gwendolyn Breaux of Killeen; his son, Dalton Breaux, and his wife, Debbie, of Killeen; his four grandchildren, Kyndra and Sherrita Breaux of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Chaime and Addison Breaux of Killeen; five great-grandchildren; his sister, Verdia Robertson; his brother, Allen Breaux and his wife, Clotilde, of Lafayette, Louisiana; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Valarien and Leona Breaux; his brother, Eddie Breaux; and sisters, Viola Wiltz, Gustavia Landry and Christine Zenon.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home in Killeen.
