Graveside services for Damon Dean, 57, of Gatesville, will be 10 a.m. Friday at Gatesville City Cemetery, with the Rev. Dwayne Edwards officiating.
Mr. Dean died Aug. 27, 2021, in Killeen.
He was born May 29, 1964, in Fort Carson, Colorado, to the late Bobby and Anita Nelson Dean. He grew up in Copperas Cove and moved to Gatesville in 1982.
He worked at Walls Manufacturing and Texas Department of Criminal Justice and in the construction business.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bobby and Anita Dean; and a brother, Steve Dean.
Survivors include his brothers, Mark Dean and wife, Tammy, and Doug Dean; nieces and nephews, Dustin Dean, Alexis Dean, Jennifer Hazlett, Taryn Dean, Todd Dean, John David Dean, Bobby Dean, Joseph Dean.
Visitation with the family will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.