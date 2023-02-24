Celebration of life for retired Lt. Col. Damon G. Pfaltzgraff, 54, will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, followed by a committal service with full military honors at 2 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Pfaltzgraff died Feb. 18, 2023, at Creekside Terrace Rehabilitation Center after a 15-month-long battle with glioblastoma.
He was born Sept. 27, 1968, at Fort Rucker, Alabama, to Denny and Cathy Pfaltzgraff.
Damon entered Texas A&M University, College Station, in 1988 and graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Civil Engineering. While attending A&M, Damon was a proud member of the corps of cadets, company B2. Upon graduation, Damon entered the Army and was selected for the Aviation Branch, where he learned how to fly helicopters.
Retired Lt. Col Pfaltzgraff served from 1995-1998 at the 101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
From 1998-1999, Damon attended the captains career course and earned his Master’s Degree in Engineering Management at the University of Missouri, Rolla.
He would then go on to serve in the 10th Mountain Division from (1999-2002) and then again from (2004-2009). During his time with the 10th Mountain Division, Damon deployed to Bosnia and four times to Afghanistan. After serving in the 10th Mountain, Damon would go on to complete assignments at Fort Rucker Safety Center, Fort Leavenworth, Saudi Arabia and Fort Hood. In his last assignment, Damon was the chief of inspections and Deputy I.G. for III Corps. He retired on 6/30/2017 after serving a total of 27 years.
Damon’s awards included the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with four campaign stars, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star medal, Meritorious Service Award medal, Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal and the Army Achievement Medal.
He married the love of his life, Maryann Caruso, from New York on July 15, 1995, at the Fort Rucker Main Post Chapel. They had two children, Dustin and Catherine (Cathy).
Mr. Pfaltzgraff is survived by his wife, Maryann; son Dustin; daughter Catherine (Cathy); parents Denny and Cathy Pfaltzgraff; brother Jason and wife Whitney; sister Karen and husband Dan; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
