Damon Limahl Bradford (Damoo)
With deepest sorrow, we announce the passing of Damon Limahl Bradford (Damoo), age 35 a beloved father, son, brother, nephew and friend; born September 18, 1985, passed on Monday February 1, 2021 while in the hospital.
Those who knew Damon, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives.
Damon will be missed everyday by his Wife, Elizabeth Craig; his Daughters Amari and Alaina; his Son, Damon II (Deuce), all of Killeen, TX; his Parents, Regina and Greg Campbell, of Killeen, TX; his Sisters, Tiffany Jefferson of Killeen, TX, Yomonda Weddington, of Jarrell, TX and Nikiesha Bradford, of Killeen, TX; his Brothers, Dana B. Bradford, of Killeen, TX, and Ronnie Bell Jr, of Killeen, TX; his Aunts, Renee Whitfield, of Rosebud, TX, and Vera Hodges, of Killeen, TX; his Uncles, Samuel Davis, of Austin, TX, and Dana Bradford, of San Antonio, TX; his loving Cousins and many, many great friends.
We know Damon is with our Lord and Savior as his Granny Fern and Aunt Marlene help guide him on his heavenly path, as he was loved here on earth and will be in heaven as well. Damon was deeply committed to his wife, Elizabeth, family, friends, and especially to his darling children Amari, Alaina and Deuce whom he loved from here to the moon. We LOVE and MISS you so much.
Build me a son, O Lord, who will be strong enough to know when he is weak, and brave enough to face himself when he is afraid; one who will be proud and unbending in honest defeat, and humble and gentle in victory. Build me a son whose wishbone will not be where his backbone should be; a son who will know Thee and that to know himself is the foundation stone of knowledge. Lead him, I pray, not in the path of ease and comfort, but under the stress and spur of difficulties and challenge. Here let him learn to stand up in the storm; here let him learn compassion for those who fail. Build me a son whose heart will be clean, whose goal will be high; a son who will master himself before he seeks to master other men; one who will learn to laugh, yet never forget how to weep; one who will reach into the future, yet never forget the past.
And after all these things are his, add, I pray, enough of a sense of humor, so that he may always be serious, yet never take himself too seriously. Give him humility, so that he may always remember the simplicity of greatness, the open mind of true wisdom, the meekness of true strength. Then we, his family, will dare to whisper, “I have not lived in vain.”
