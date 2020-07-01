A memorial service for Daniel Enrique Rios, 28, will begin at 5 p.m. today with immediate family at Trinity Baptist Church in Harker Heights. A Facebook live will accompany the service.
At 5:45 p.m., there will be a tribute video and at 6:15 p.m., drive-by condolences will be received.
Mr. Rios died June 25, 2020, in San Antonio. He was born Jan. 23, 1992, in Pordenone, Italy.
