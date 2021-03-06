Celebration of life services for Daniel R. Morgan, 57, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. A committal with military honors will follow at 3 p.m. Friday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Morgan died Feb. 7, 2021.
He was born Jan. 7, 1964, in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, the second youngest of six children, to Robert and Joan Morgan.
A human hero, Daniel Morgan touched many lives in his lifetime. His fierce independence was evident at a young age and he maintained it throughout his life.
The only thing greater than that independence was his desire to help his fellow man. While not an overly religious man, he nevertheless lived the example given us by loving his neighbors. Truthfully he may not have always liked his neighbors but that did not prevent him from giving assistance where needed.
To that point, he joined the United States Navy in 1990. He made several crossings of the equator during his time in the Navy and he was justifiably proud of it. He served in the Navy until 2000.
A seasoned veteran, in 2000 Dan decided that he wanted a real challenge and joined the Army National Guard. During his service with the Army, he deployed five times to Iraq. His love for and knowledge of logistics made him indispensable to whatever unit that he was assigned to or working with. He medically retired from the United States Army as a staff sergeant in 2013. He served the nation, honorably, for 23 years.
During his time as a Guardsman, Dan was a long distance trucker. He accumulated many miles while driving across the United States of America. And he loved every mile. But that was not his greatest joy.
In 2005 he married his truly “better half”, Charlotte. Charlotte is the perfect accomplice for Dan’s desire to help others and she encouraged him.
His desire to leave the world a better place was demonstrated yearly. Dan’s holiday yard displays were well known and appreciated within his and the surrounding neighborhoods. He genuinely loved the response from the children the most.
In typical Dan fashion, he would swear that each year was his last year to set them up as it was a labor intensive endeavor. But it was also a labor of love.
He also combined his ability to drive long distances with his drive to serve by volunteering to pick up school supplies for not just Fort Hood students, but for Killeen ISD students as well. We also collected toys for military families and handed them out to the units on post.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father.
Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Morgan; his children, William and Anna; his step-daughters, Patricia Groat and Nichole Palmer; grandchildren, Gage, Carrie, and Nicholas as well as a host of others that are too numerous to name in the space available.
Daniel Morgan touched many lives in his lifetime — many lives indeed.
