Danielle Dirr Kott
Dr. and Mrs. Daniel Kott wish their daughter Danielle Dirr Kott, a final birthday wish today.
You were a beautiful and talented dauther, and brought many good things to this world and us, including an awesome grandson, Travis Dirr.
We will miss you forever more!
Danielle Dirr Kott graduated from Ellison High School. She then studied computer programming, at Central Texas College and graduated from Advanced Technology University in Killeen, Texas.
She then married Andy Dirr, and moved to Plano, Texas to work at Electronic Data System for 20 years. After that she decided to pursue a new path as a high school special education teacher in Plano, Texas.
She has a sister, Cindi Ciesiolka that lives in Killeen.
She contracted the Covid virus in a class before Christmas, and was hospitalized for two months before her death.
Celebrating the life of Danielle Dirr Kott
In Honor of Danielle Dirr Kott
Birth: March 29, 1963
Homegoing: February 21, 2022
