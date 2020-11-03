Funeral services with military honors for Danny Charles Benoit, 63, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Benoit died Oct. 9, 2020, at his home in Austin.
He was born March 14, 1957, in Gueydan, Louisiana, to Stanley J. and Juanita Benoit.
Danny graduated from Killeen High School. He married Estelee Pearl Wilkinson on Jan. 9, 1995.
Mr. Benoit was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include his wife, Estelee Benoit; mother, Juanita Benoit of Salado; three sons: David Benoit, James Benoit, Marc Benoit; brother, Jeffrey Benoit; sister, Cheryl Benoit; and one grandson.
Broecker Funeral Home of Salado is in charge of arrangements.
