Graveside services for retired Command Sgt. Maj. Danny Cline, of Harker Heights, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Linden Cemetery in Linden.
Mr. Cline died Jan. 10, 2020, following a brief illness.
He was born Aug. 18, 1942, in Pensacola, Florida, to Eddie Reginald Matheny and Dorothy Mae Wright.
Command Sgt. Maj. Cline honorably served his country in the U.S. Army in Vietnam and retired after 32 years of service as the III Corps command sergeant major.
Mr. Cline is preceded in death by his parents and son, Danny Christopher Cline.
Survivors include his wife, Celestine Hawthorne Cline; daughter, Leslie Cline Medina; son, Patrick E. Cline; sisters, Dorothy Griffith and Janice Bricker; brothers, Larry Burnett and James Burnett; and five grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Haggard Funeral Home of Jefferson is in charge of arrangements.
A memorial guestbook may be signed at www.haggardfuneralhome.com.
