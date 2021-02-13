Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 21F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 21F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.