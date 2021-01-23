A graveside service with full military honors for Danny Thacker, 63, of Copperas Cove, will take place at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Beehouse Cemetery. Burial will follow.
Mr. Thacker died Jan. 16, 2021. Danny was born March 15, 1957, in Ironton, Ohio, to Chester and Helen Thacker.
Danny graduated from Copperas Cove High School in the 70’s and joined the United States Air Force shortly after. He served over 20 years and retired as a Senior Master Sergeant (SMSG). After his retirement, Danny went to work as an electronic calibrator (PMEL) in civil service.
Danny married the love of his life, Margaret “Peggy”, in 1976. The two shared 45 wonderful years together.
In his past time, Danny enjoyed hunting, fishing, and traveling. He belonged to the Gold Wing Road Riders Association where he spent time on his yellow Honda Gold Wing. He and his wife also found pleasure traveling cross country taking road trips in their 5th wheel travel trailer with Randall and Alice Farrior. One of his favorite places to visit was South Dakota.
Danny was normally serious and had witty remarks he coined such as “that’s the bottom line.” Although he was very intellectual, he took matters whole-heartedly and cared deeply for his loved ones.
Mr. Thacker is preceded in death by his parents as well as his brothers David and Darrell.
Danny is survived by his wife, Margaret “Peggy” Thacker; son Brad Thacker; and son Bryan Thacker (Shamai Thacker); brother Dean Thacker and brother Doug Thacker; grandson Kelby Thacker.
A visitation for Danny will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 25, at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove, which is in charge of arrangements.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the Thacker family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.