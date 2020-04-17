Private family graveside services for Roy Dan (Danny) Wittie, 66, of Gatesville,will be held at Restland Cemetery.
Mr. Wittie died April 15, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born Dec. 17, 1953, in Gatesville to the late Roy Floyd Wittie and Dorothy Faye Rose Wittie.
He attended school in Gatesville. He married Carolyn Lanell Timmons on Sept. 12, 1975, in Gatesville. He was a veteran, serving 30 years in the Texas Army National Guard. Danny was a tank Mechanic at M.A.T.E.S. for 27 years.
After retirement he spent the next 11 years, until diagnosis of glioblastoma, with Honeywell International and Kellogg Brown and Root, traveling our country and Germany to all Army bases performing special installations training and inspections of Army vehicles before issuance to the military.
Danny’s hobbies were his family and home. He loved grooming the yard, tending the garden and outdoor grilling. He spent most of his time outside. Danny could do almost anything with his own two hands. Never had to call for repairs, he did it himself. He was so talented. Danny built the 1300 square-foot addition onto their house by himself with the help of their friend Ray Ashby.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Jackie Jones.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Carolyn Wittie; son, Ray Don Wittie, daughter, Dana Lanell Wittie; sisters, Rita Wood and husband, Jimmy, Tana Jones, Pamela Shoemaker and husband, Billy Gayle; and five grandchildren, Kirsten Wittie, Ryan Wittie, Ryder Wittie, Nathan Kizer and Noah Kizer.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Mountain Baptist Church, 6319 E. Hwy 84, Gatesville, TX 76528.
